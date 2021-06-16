Campaign to plant new trees at university campus

University of Lincoln's Riseholme Campus.

The University of Lincoln is pledging to plant one new tree for each application received at its postgraduate recruitment events in June.

The pledge comes after FindAMasters.com recently awarded the university with the Best Postgraduate Marketing and Recruitment campaign in the Postgrad Awards 2021, with judges praising the University for “putting the climate emergency agenda alongside it’s postgraduate student recruitment efforts.”

Professor Libby John, Pro Vice Chancellor and Head of College of Science, said: “This award reflects our passion at Lincoln for keeping the climate and biodiversity crises at the forefront of our activities.”

Isobel Wright, Senior Lecturer in Agriculture at Riseholme, added: "Thanks to the University's commitment to the environment, I am really pleased to be able to plant more trees in our agroforestry areas to further our teaching and research activities."

A Postgraduate Open Day will take place virtually on Saturday June 26, followed by a Campus Showcase event in the evening of Tuesday June 29.

Farhan Ahmed, Dean of Postgraduate Education at the University of Lincoln, said: "We look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to our upcoming postgraduate events, which offer a fantastic opportunity to get a taste of the programmes we offer, meet some of the great academic minds you could learn from and work alongside, and explore our facilities.”

The Postgraduate Open Day will take place virtually from 10am to 1pm and offers prospective students the chance to learn more about postgraduate study at the University of Lincoln, as well as to hear from key services like our Student Support Centre, Admissions team and Careers and Employability Centre.

Visitors can pose questions to our staff and students in real-time as you follow livestreams in our interactive Live Lounge, streamed simultaneously to our website, YouTube and Facebook channels.

A follow up Postgraduate Campus Showcase event offers the opportunity for socially distanced tours of the campus to get a feel for why the University of Lincoln is such a special place to live and study.

All students making applications at the June Postgraduate Open Day and Campus Showcase events will also be considered for the University’s Environmental Scholarship of £3,000 to support their postgraduate studies.