Carre’s Grammar School pleased to celebrate success with students, staff and parents

Carre’s Grammar School is delighted to see so many students reach, and even exceed, their high expectations, and open up opportunities for themselves.

Headteacher, Nick Law, said about the results:

"We are really pleased with the results, and there are some outstanding achievements by our students in their GCSEs this summer. We are very proud to celebrate the achievements of the students, who were in Year 7 when the pandemic affected their transition into secondary school and have brilliantly navigated a challenging few years in their educational journey, demonstrating their resilience and determination each step of the way. Some individuals have overcome considerable challenges to achieve their results, and I am very proud of each one of them. "

He added:

"The staff also deserve huge recognition for the part they have played in preparing students for their next ambitious steps as they have worked harder than ever before to deliver high quality teaching and learning. We would also like to thank all the parents and carers for their ongoing support. We look forward to working with all those students returning in Year 12 and equally we wish all those who are moving to college courses, apprenticeships and other institutions the best of luck in their future endeavours; we will miss you all.”