CCTV to be installed outside ten schools including Sleaford and Boston where dozens of parking fines have been handed out

Schools with the worst problems and history of parking fines will be given priority, with an initial list focusing largely on Lincoln and Boston, but also including Sleaford, Gainsborough and Crowland.

The cameras would allow operators to monitor in real time the ‘keep clear’ zones with zigzag markings, where traffic is banned from stopping, waiting or parking.

Lincolnshire County Council says that mobile cameras have temporarily improved driving in the past, but this stops as soon as they are removed.

Ten schools have been identified as candidates, where a total of 312 parking fines were issued between February 20 and October 8 2024, with drivers in Sleaford being ticketed the most, followed by Boston.

The William Alvey C of E School – Sleaford (61)

Boston West Academy – Boston (46)

Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School – Lincoln (42)

St Thomas’ Ce Primary School – Boston (33)

St Giles Academy – Lincoln (29)

Tower Road Academy – Boston (26)

Southview Primary School – Crowland (20)

The Priory Witham Academy – Lincoln (20)

The Queen Elizabeth – Gainsborough (18)

Manor Leas Primary School – Lincoln (17)

They will need a feasibility study before any cameras are installed.

The scheme will cost around £200,000, and cost around £40,000 per year to run.

Mobile cameras and on-foot patrols will still be used in areas where inconsiderate parking is becoming more of a problem.

The cameras are set to be discussed at the council’s Highways and Transport committee next week (December 9).

“A previous trial of a mobile Close Circuit Television enforcement solution showed two main themes,” a report says.

“When the vehicle was present, drivers were compliant but when not present, drivers reverted to non-compliant behaviours.

“A similar pattern of behaviour was seen when civil parking enforcement officers were present or absent.

“Short term compliance was achievable but only a constant presence would assist a more permanent change.”

Parkers outside William Alvey School in Sleaford have received the most tickets.