Celebrating the importance of literacy at Louth Academy

Parents and pupils have celebrated the importance of reading with their children at Louth Academy.

Principal Philip Dickinson, and CEO Martin Brown with pupils in the library. Photo by Jon Corken

Students showed their parents and carers the Academy’s new strategy called Reading Plus at the recent coffee afternoon, which allows them to improve their reading age, fluency and reading speed through a bespoke learning platform.

Louth Academy Principal, Philip Dickinson, said: “It was terrific to see so many parents support the

afternoon because a collaborative approach to literacy is so important.

Josh Brocklebank, year 8, and Hannah Mace, year 8, earn a book from the literacy vending machine. Photo by Jon Corken

“Students were thrilled to show parents how Reading Plus is used within the school, and how it can be

used to support the children in improving their reading.

“Regular reading initiatives such as this are helping build a culture for reading.”

Parents and carers also enjoyed an opportunity to browse the Scholastic book fair where they had the

chance to buy some of the latest titles and engage in lively conversation about what students were planning

on reading next.

“Reading is at the heart of the curriculum at Louth Academy because we know the significant impact

reading will have on academic success,” Mr Dickinson said.

“It is amazing to see so many parents working with us to support the students in developing their reading

skills.

“A child’s proficiency in reading has a huge impact on their ability to access the curriculum and

examinations whilst at school.

“We are confident our literacy initiatives will encourage reading for pleasure and support students’ progress

across the curriculum in the future, while we have seen significant improvements in engagement so far.”

Martin Brown, the Chief Executive Officer of Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust, responsible for Louth

Academy, attended the event.

“I was pleased to see so many parents and hear from them,” he said.

“The Trust has invested in new, modern texts for students and refurbished the library to create a better

learning environment. We will do all we can to encourage a love of reading.”

As part of the drive to instil a passion for reading, all Year 7 students who joined the Academy in September were given a copy of the book ‘The 1000-year-old Boy’.

