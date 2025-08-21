Celebrations at Old Leake's Giles Academy on GCSE results day

Celebrations have been taking place at Old Leake's Giles Academy following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school – part of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust – reported ‘another fantastic year of academic and vocational success with highly impressive results across the diverse curriculum’.

Grades of 7 or higher were achieved in English, maths, food technology, health and social care, religious studies and sport science, it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, French and performing arts enjoyed a ‘notable’ increase in grades 9 to 5, it added.

Giles Academy pupils (clockwise from top left): Megan Carritt and Martha Holderness, Daniel Murray, Milly Stow, Alisha Harker, Josh McNulty and Bea Harrison, and Julita Daudaraviciute.

Lucy Conley, chief executive officer of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, said: “Since joining South Lincolnshire Academies Trust in September 2020, Giles Academy students have continually improved. This set of results is a testament to the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.”

Steps taken to help pupils prepare for their exams included: extra revision sessions during the Easter and May Half Term holidays, homework and revision clubs during term time, and online learning resources.

“This dedication to go above and beyond has ensured students can be rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” a spokesman for the school said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Conley added: “As a trust with non-selective schools, I am immensely proud of the achievements of every single student who have grown into amazing young people with bright futures.

“The results across all the schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust demonstrates our commitment to school improvement, and we offer students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and help them to aspire to be the best they can be.

“I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.”