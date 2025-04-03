Champions! Team wins LEGO challenge
The six students travelled to Alford and showcased engineering prowess, teamwork, and innovative solutions, said Curriculum Lead of IT and Business, Mrs Sears.
The LEGO® League is a global science and technology competition that challenges young people, aged 9 to 16, to design, build, and program LEGO® robots to complete tasks on a themed course.
Participants also undertake a research project to address real-world problems, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
The team were Oscar Stones, Henry Noden (both 12), Lucy-Anne Bowater, Jack Walmsley, Stewart Garty, and Jack Hill (all 13).
“They demonstrated exceptional skill and collaboration throughout the competition and came out deserved winners,” Mrs Sears said.
Assistant Curriculum Lead of Science, Miss Hill, also accompanied the students to John Spendluffe Technology College.
“We are so proud of our brilliant LEGO® champions,” she said. “From late-night builds to countless hours of practice, it all paid off.
“They are ready to take on the next challenge at nationals in May!”
The regional final consisted of four main areas: robot design, robot games, core values and an innovative research project.
Their design was praised for its innovation and efficiency, successfully completing complex missions on a course.
Their research project focused on sustainable marine biology.
Success at the national level could open doors to international competitions, providing students with unparalleled opportunities to engage with peers worldwide and further develop their STEM capabilities.
Principal Mr Hermiston congratulated the students and thanked staff for the support given to the team.
“The entire Louth Academy community celebrates this achievement, recognising the dedication and hard work of the students and their mentors,” he said.
“Their success serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers and scientists, highlighting the exciting possibilities within the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”