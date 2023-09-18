Parents and carers are being given chance to see an OFSTED-praised Spilsby secondary school in action as the deadline approaches to apply for places

King VI Academy in Spilsby.

King Edward VI Academy in West End - known affectionately as KEVI- is inviting interested parents and their children to go along and look around the school tomorrow (Tuesday) from 6pm to 8pm.

The academy for 11 to 18-year-olds is part of the David Ross Education Trust, a family of 34 schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students.

King Edward VI Academy recently celebrated significantly improved GCSE results, exceeding the national average for the percentage of passes (grade 4 and above) in maths and English.

Earlier this year, King Edward VI Academy was praised by Ofsted for its “ambitious” curriculum.

Rated ‘Good’ following an inspection in January 2023, inspectors commended the school for the opportunities it gives pupils to be successful and singled out its leaders for praise for their high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. The report said this commitment to ‘disruption-free learning’ had ensured pupils met these expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one pupil’s comment that they enjoyed coming to school knowing they will be “able to learn” was highlighted as “typical” of the pupils the inspectors spoke to.

As well as having the opportunity to explore the site and facilities on September 19th, the school’s Executive Principal Jude Hunton and the Head of School Mark Wilkinson will introduce the school to prospective parents and pupils in a talk at 6pm. This will be repeated at 7pm to ensure everyone gets a chance to attend and hear about the school.

Executive Principal Jude Hunton said the open evening would be an opportunity for parents to learn more about the school before the secondary school deadline on October 31st, adding:

“Whether you are still undecided about choices for your child for the next stage of their education or whether you have already chosen or intend to choose KEVI, this is a perfect opportunity to find out more about our ethos, culture and ambitions for our pupils.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Explaining KEVI’s focus was firmly on “providing the highest quality education we can” and “securing the best life chances for our students”, he said:

“We want students to leave our school well prepared for the next phase in education or employment, by understanding the world we live in, learning from those around them and being an independent learner who is keen to broaden their horizons.”

Mark Neild, Director of Secondary Education at David Ross Education Trust, said:

“The move from primary to secondary education is a huge milestone for children and a major decision for parents. We believe that the high ambitions of KEVI will ensure children in and around Spilsby will have an ambitious school with an exciting and fulfilling curriculum within reach.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of a multi-academy trust, he explained KEVI also benefits from the expertise and knowledge of all the schools in the trust, adding: