Chapel St Leonards Primary School celebrates 'Good' Ofsted report

Chapel St Leonards Primary School celebrating its 'Good' Ofsted report.

Inspectors visited Chapel St Leonards Primary School at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

It was its first inspection since converting to become an academy under the Community Inclusive Trust (C.I.T Academies) following the Inadequate judgement in 2017.

At the time the school was rated ‘inadequate’ across all areas, except early years provision which was rated ‘good’. The report called for training for all staff to improve the quality of teaching, particularly in mathematics and for the development of subject leaders so that they could improve the quality of teaching and learning.

However, the recent inspection report outlined the improvements that has taken place since C.I.T took over.

Key areas of the report acknowledged:

 Leaders have worked tirelessly… their mantra is that school must ‘open doors’ for pupils.

 From the youngest to the oldest, pupils give their ideas and opinions with confidence.

 Pupils only have positive things to say about their school.

 Teachers insist pupils fully participate in lessons.

 Pupils show high levels of respect for every member of staff, and each other.

 The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils.

 Pupils become effective communicators.

 Pupils are excited about reading.

 Pupils are keen to be the best they can be.

 Pupils learn about how to keep themselves safe. They know who they can speak to if

they are worried.

Graham Almond took on the role of Headteacher when Chapel St Leonards joined C.I.T Academies and has since left for a new position in Suffolk, passing the reins to former Assistant Headteacher, Tom Shaw.

The duo worked tirelessly alongside the rest of the leadership team to transform the school, supported by staff, parents and pupils.

The new headteacher commented: “We are delighted the school was judged as Good in all areas and the report demonstrates the immeasurable change that has taken place.

The school is determined to use this report as the foundation for a successful future for its children and subsequent inspections.”