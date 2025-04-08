Chestnut Homes builds a brighter future for Lincolnshire school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes has joined forces with Welton St Mary’s Church of England Primary Academy, to help pupils take their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning to the next level, thanks to a new shed and outdoor play area.

The partnership follows a donation appeal by the school in partnership with the charity School Friends Committee to local businesses and saw Chestnut Homes provide the materials and labour to remove the school’s old shed, as well as to supply and install a new larger shed, with better storage options.

The housebuilder also donated a selection of construction-themed toys for the pupils to enjoy, as part of a new outdoor STEM-inspired play area. These included toy mixers, tractor tyres, foam bricks, mini metal buckets, as well as hard hats and hi-vis for additional health and safety which will all be stored in the new shed.

Robyn Pedley, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “As a housebuilder, we knew we could help beyond just offering a donation. For us, it was about laying the groundwork for pupils to thrive in their studies and supporting what could very well be the next generation of scientists, engineers, construction experts and more.

Chestnut Homes donated materials and labour to help remove the school's old shed and install the new learning space.

“By helping Welton St Mary’s Academy with their new outdoor play area and shed, we hope to encourage young minds to develop problem-solving and creative skills, as well as to help them develop an understanding of how the world is built around them. We hope pupils enjoy the new space and have fun letting their imagination run wild.”

Chestnut Homes has a range of developments across Lincolnshire including Kings Manor in Coningsby, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, Heron Park and The Quadrant in Boston, Millers Walk in Sibsey as well as The Meadows in Dunholme which is a short distance from Welton St Mary’s Academy.

Claire Tunstall, chair of the School Friends Committee, said: “We were really feeling the pressure when it came to storage space, and our current sheds were no longer fit for purpose. I have been on the School Friends Committee for eight years, and chair for the last four, and we have really struggled to find local support to get this done.

“Chestnut Homes’ help has been absolutely invaluable and thanks to this fantastic donation, we can now provide much more organised and well-planned events and activities for the children to enjoy.”