Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulates Jacob Wand from Grantham on gaining ultimate scouting award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Warwick Davis in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Jacob has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Lincolnshire Scouts at Windsor

Young people such as Jacob will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.

King’s Scout, Jacob said ‘Gaining my King’s Scout Award has really prepared me well for my current job. It has allowed me to develop great interpersonal and organisational skills. I have been able to volunteer my time to help the community, it is so much fun and I still volunteer now. I have been able to push myself in terms of my singing skills and have taken part in an expedition across the North York Moors. The Award has given me so many skills and experiences.’

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Jacob from Grantham, on achieving their King’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Jacob has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year Jacob is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Windsor Castle event has been held since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St. George's Day (23rd April). St. George is the Patron Saint of Scouting as well as England. The award has transitioned back to the King’s Scout Award in 2023 following the sad loss of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Over 100,000 Queen’s Scout Awards were presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities during its 71 year reign.