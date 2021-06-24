Child receives minor injuries in collision outside Skegness school

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Richmond School at 8.37this morning (Thursday) where there had been an incident involving a white BMW and a young child
Police say the child received minor injuries.
Shortly after the accident, members of the public took to social media criticising parents' parking outside the school.
Susan Lunt said: "Now someone as been hurt on Richmond Drive in Skegness can you all stop parking like idiots and use Tesco carpark like you are meant to.".
Wayne Burles said: "Parents abandon their cars wherever they want outside schools - always a nightmare, Hope the child will be fine."
Haley Crawford said: "I always leave home early so I can drop my daughter off safely at the school. But as always I see parents this morning parking and crossing the road where the old plumbing centre used to be. I cringe as literally a 60 second walk down the road is a lollypop man, who is there to safely help anyone across the road at a very busy time.
"Please use the lollipop man and not chance crossing a very busy road as this is heartbreaking to read."
The Skegness Standard has been in touch with staff at the Richmond School who are preparing a statement and update.
A spokesman for the Richmond School said: "We are aware that there was a police incident outside the school this morning, but at this stage we are unable to provide details.