Child receives minor injuries in collision outside Skegness school

A child has been hurt in a collision outside the Richmond School in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Richmond School at 8.37this morning (Thursday) where there had been an incident involving a white BMW and a young child

Police say the child received minor injuries.

Shortly after the accident, members of the public took to social media criticising parents' parking outside the school.

Susan Lunt said: "Now someone as been hurt on Richmond Drive in Skegness can you all stop parking like idiots and use Tesco carpark like you are meant to.".

Wayne Burles said: "Parents abandon their cars wherever they want outside schools - always a nightmare, Hope the child will be fine."

Haley Crawford said: "I always leave home early so I can drop my daughter off safely at the school. But as always I see parents this morning parking and crossing the road where the old plumbing centre used to be. I cringe as literally a 60 second walk down the road is a lollypop man, who is there to safely help anyone across the road at a very busy time.

"Please use the lollipop man and not chance crossing a very busy road as this is heartbreaking to read."

The Skegness Standard has been in touch with staff at the Richmond School who are preparing a statement and update.