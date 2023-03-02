Children (and grown ups!) around Sleaford dressing up for World Book Day

Today has been World Book Day and schools and libraries have been celebrating all over the Sleaford area by dressing up and doing literary-themed activities.

At Winchelsea School in Ruskington the children had a great day all focused on encouraging a love of books and reading for life.

As well as children dressing up, even parents got in the swing of it. One father collected his daughter at the end of the school day dressed as a dinosaur.

Headteacher Helen Duckett explained: “The children were greeted at the school gate at the beginning of the day by Rollergirl (me in my roller skates – risk assessment needed I think!) on the playground before entering their classrooms where their teachers and support staff met them dressed as various characters such as Red Riding Hood, the Wolf and the Three Little Pigs, Stanley from ‘Holes’ and even a teacher dressed as a bookshelf of favourite books!

"We then had a whole school assembly where we enjoyed talking about each other’s costumes and guessing which book was represented. The children each brought to school their favourite book too so that they could share them and introduce each other to books they may not know about to expand their knowledge.”

All the classroom activities focused on particular books – some of them were the featured books that can be purchased this year for free with the book tokens they received at the end of the day – and some focused on class texts.

The oldest children were looking at how books have been adapted for film such as The Jungle Book, children made predictions about how stories might end and some did a scavenger hunt.

Miss Duckett added: “We’ve even had a special school dinner with a World Book Day bake with Billionaire Boy burgers and Willy Wonka Chocolate Krispie cake!

“We hope the children will go on to investigate more books that they have learnt about and use their free book token soon.”

We invited readers and schools to send in their images and we have a great gallery of photos for you.

Staff and pupils at Kirkby La Thorpe School and Caythorpe School were among others to join in the fun event.

