Children in Need fundraisers get underway across East Lindsey

Alford Primary School has been raising funds for Children in Need.

At Alford Primary School, yellow, spots, Pudsey Bear and Blush have been the themes of the day.

The school would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated. Over £240 has been raised for the charity.

There have been huge congratulations to the therapy teams based at County Hospital Louth and Skegness and District Hospital, who walked an amazing 43.56 Kilometres to raise money for Children in Need.

Laurence Scott and Phil Jackson walked an epic 43.56 Kilometres on Sunday, October 24, taking a route from the MSK Physiotherapy at Skegness Hospital all the way to the Outpatient Department at Louth Hospital. The amazing duo completed their walk in eight hours.

They rest of the team also met up with them on their route to keep them company and encourage them along their journey.

Their walk has raised a grand total of £590 and it was a really fantastic achievement as they had set a target of £150.

