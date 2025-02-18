Children’s TV stars open outdoor area for early years

​Sarah-Jane Honeywell, Mouse and The Gruffalo open the new area at Eastfield Infants and Nursery Academy, which welcomed children and parents to give it a try for the first time on Wednesday.

Three children’s television celebrities were guests of honour invited to officially open two new outdoor activity and learning areas at a Louth school last week.

The grand opening event at Eastfield Infants and Nursery Academy saw Sarah-Jane Honeywell, former CBeebies presenter and current Radio Lincolnshire presenter, joined by book characters The Gruffalo and Mouse cut the ribbon and allow pupils and parents to try out the new outdoor play areas for the younger infants.

There were even Gruffalo footprints to follow!

Sarah-Jane, who lives nearby in Lincoln, also runs the Curious Theatre School and was delighted to help celebrate.

She said: “It’s really nice. I am so impressed – it is the best playground I have ever seen. It will be amazing for the kids. It is so important for them to get out and outside.”

Executive Principal Emma Lawton: “Our team in the Early Years are incredible and Ofsted found them ‘outstanding’.”

She said they were keen to invest in their outdoor area for reception and nursery pupils, seen as so vital for children’s development in terms of their fine and gross motor skills while playing and building relationships.

She said the school is keen to ensure the children feel safe and loved in order for them to flourish and this new environment embodied that goal.

Mrs Lawton added: “We invited parents in to see the space and build relationships with them as the newest additions to our school. We want them to feel welcome, safe and loved too.”