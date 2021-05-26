Clare takes on new role

A new chief education officer has been appointed for the Boston-based Voyage Education Partnership.

Clare Willerton (left of picture) has taken on the role at the trust, which has eight schools from the Boston and Spalding areas and was until recently known as the Boston Witham Academies Federation (BWAF).

Voyage’s CEO Emma Hadley (right)said: “I am delighted that Clare has joined our team and I am looking forward to working with her further.”

Clare said: “I am thrilled to join Voyage at such an exciting time. I am passionate about inspirational learning, development and leadership, as well as providing equality and learning opportunities for all. I want learners to achieve their true capabilities.”

Clare, a former Boston Grammar School pupil who is a professional coach qualified within Management Drives and a National Pupil Premium Reviewer, has previously worked across a range of school improvement and development roles across the East Midlands.