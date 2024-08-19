College lays foundations for sustainable learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grantham College & University Centre has become one of the only educational establishments in Lincolnshire to boast flooring made from recycled waste plastic.

The college, in Stonebridge Road, Grantham, was seeking an innovative, green solution for the replacement flooring that was needed following the relocation of its Automotive Department.

Loughborough-based Abacus Flooring Solutions was called upon to install its Abaplas flooring system – having recently become the first company in the world to use waste plastic as a substitute bulking material in its industry-leading resin flooring.

The multi award-winning advancement has changed the course of resin flooring production, vastly reducing the volume of plastic ending up in landfill or the world’s oceans. It also removes silica sand – which requires a carbon-heavy extraction process and is a dangerous substance when inhaled – from the entire process.

The new flooring within Grantham College's Automotive Department

Nick Megson, managing director of Abacus Flooring Solutions, said: “We are absolutely delighted to support Grantham College with our sustainable surface solution, and we are incredibly impressed by their passion for eco-friendly investments.

“We hope more colleges and universities follow in their footsteps. It is immensely important to us that we tackle the problem of excessive plastic waste in a sustainable manner.”

In spring 2023, Grantham College relocated its Automotive Department, machinery and equipment from an off-campus venue over one mile away to an existing building on the main site, previously used to teach hydraulics in engineering.

The relocation took more than eight weeks, without any possibility of prepping or repainting the floor before the start of the next academic year.

Nick Megson, managing director of Abacus Flooring Solutions

Susan Mumford, Grantham College site manager, said: “We needed a floor covering suitable for automotive use. It also needed to cover a concrete slab, previously installed for a now redundant underfloor heating system.

“The work by Abacus Flooring Solutions was undertaken quickly and efficiently. The fitters understood the importance of abiding by our contractor rules – particularly as we’ve had summer camps for young people taking place for the duration of the work.

“The team went above and beyond to deliver an excellent service and even included safety hatching as a bonus.”

One of Grantham College’s core values is innovation. Susan said: “We’re passionate about educating students and communities to build a more sustainable future, develop green skills and support the creation of green businesses and jobs.”

Abacus Flooring Solutions has carried out resin flooring installations at major institutions and businesses such as Wembley Stadium, Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, Leicestershire County Cricket Club and JCB’s global headquarters in Staffordshire.

For more information, visit www.abacusflooringsolutions.co.uk