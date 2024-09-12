Come and see for yourself how the William Alvey school in Sleaford is thriving

The William Alvey school is hosting several events over the next couple of months to support all parents with their primary school choice.

A primary school in Sleaford is preparing to showcase its incredible educational offer and facilities with open days, evenings and 'stay and play' sessions. The first of these will start next week. Families are encouraged not to miss out on these opportunities as the William Alvey is aiming to give all prospective parents and children an insight into how it achieves outstanding results in reading, writing and maths every year. The academy regularly celebrates results well above the national and regional averages and its your chance find out how.

Lovingly referred to as 'The Alvey' the school is a large, exceptional primary school at the heart of the Sleaford community. It shares its resources with the local community, hosting events like the 1940s Day and it brings its education to life with various experiences and trips due to its incredible location. The school is near the River Slea and opposite Lollycocks Nature reserve, providing many opportunities to bring their curriculum to life.

Unique to a primary school, its large team have experts in all subjects, ensuring that children have the very best learning experience. This is extended to an incredible range of FREE after-school clubs designed for every taste. This includes their famous choirs which can regularly be heard in the local community at various events.

What makes the Alvey unique? All of this!

Exceptional Values

At the William Alvey, education if more than just academics as its values underpin everything the staff and children do:

Realising Potential (Aspiration)

Developing Character (Resilience)

Working Together (Tolerance)

Serving Others (Respect)

As a result, this ensures that the children leave ready for their next step in education as well-rounded and articulate individuals.

Ready to greet you

The school is ready to welcome you

The William Alvey's first coffee morning takes place next Tuesday 17 September at 9.30am, which will help to highlight what makes the Alvey so unique. The second open evening takes place on Thursday 19 September at 5pm.

Parents will have the opportunity to find out lots of information about the school, meet the headteacher and participate in a tour of the school.

At the 'stay and play' sessions on Friday 27 September and Tuesday 15 October (1.45pm-2.15pm) parents are encouraged to bring their pre-school child to a Reception classroom so that they can experience what it is like at school. They will have the opporunity to meet some teachers from Reception and have any questions answered by one of the team.

Events for Reception children 2025

To avoid disappointment, please book these events by calling the school's office: 01529 302772 or email: [email protected]

There are also further dates below:

Coffee Mornings

Tuesday 8 October 9.30am

Wednesday 13 November 9.30am

Visit the website: www.williamalvey.net for more information about the school.