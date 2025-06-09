Community engaged in academy switch

Principal Susan Cook (centre, middle) is joined on her left by Chair of Governors Dr Matt Dunn and on her right by LGAT’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown, surrounded by governors, staff, parents and children at the engagement event.

Parents joined staff and governors at an engagement event to kick start a Louth primary school’s switch to a multi-academy trust.

It was announced two weeks ago that Kidgate Primary’s decision to join Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust (LGAT) had been approved by the Government.

The school held the engagement event as part of the process, expected to end in the Autumn with it formally joining the trust, responsible for Louth Academy and with its head office in the town.

Chair of Governors Dr Matt Dunn, a parent at the school, opened the meeting.

“What was in the best interests of the children was at the heart of our decision,” he said.

“We found that, as a single academy trust, maintaining financial viability is becoming increasingly challenging and staff and pupils are missing out on the benefits of being part of a bigger Trust.

“It wasn’t a snap decision. We have been thinking about joining a larger trust for some time.

“We approached LGAT in September to ask for support, initially with school leadership at a difficult time due to long-term absence.

“They were quick to appoint Susan Cook as Acting Headteacher and we have not looked back.

“Susan is well liked by the children, parents, staff and the governors, and she has had a massive impact since taking over leadership of our school.

“We have explored several other trusts as well, with the support of the Department of Education, before making a final decision.

“LGAT came out way ahead across a range of factors and was clearly our preferred choice, with a strong alignment of ethos, culture and understanding of the Louth community.

“The decision also means that our school community will have welcome continuity, with Mrs Cook continuing as Principal permanently in September.”

Dr Dunn introduced LGAT’s Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown, who was “delighted” Kidgate would be joining.

“Our assessment confirmed we will inherit a strong set of teachers,” he said. “Continuity is important to parents and we won’t be making major changes.

“Kidgate is at the heart of this community and we need to maintain that, as I think the efforts of Mrs Cook and colleagues since September have demonstrated.

“All our academies have their own identity, vision and branding. This will be the same for Kidgate.

“The current governors will be invited to join the new governing board.”

A parent asked what benefits they would see by joining the trust.

Mr Brown said improvements to the school’s physical environment will be made, using Trust funding, over the summer, with a refurbished hall, dining facility, reception and library.

Support from Louth Academy – an example being French being taught at Kidgate over recent months – would be strengthened.

“We are passionate about school improvement. But this is a strong school and what you will see are subtle changes,” Mr Brown said.

As well as Louth Academy, LGAT is responsible for five primary schools in Lincolnshire, with two new ones opening in September, four secondaries and Toll Bar Sixth Form.

Its headquarters are on Louth Academy’s campus on North Holme Road.