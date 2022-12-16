Community rallies to give garden a makeover

A village community has pulled together to revamp a garden for children to enjoy.

Some of the children at one of the new raised beds, with manager Paige Shackleton, right, and deputy manager Emma Thornalley

The outdoor space at Pegasus Childcare Centre in Osgodby was in need of attention and a series of fundraisers was organised to make it a better learning and play environment for centre users.

A summer fair, teddy bears’ picnic, Easter egg hunt and even a sponsored ‘welly wang’ all helped to raise the fantastic total of £5,000.

Centre manager Paige Shackleton said: “The village has come together to support us, especially for the Easter egg hunt – it has been a real community effort.

“The new outdoor area will help to expand the children’s learning and we also plan to plant a veggie patch so they can learn about garden to plate.”

Established in 1998, Pegasus is a nursery and preschool taking children from the age of two.

They work closely with the neighbouring primary school and run a breakfast club for children aged two to 11 and holiday clubs.

A registered charity and run by a committee, the centre’s next fundraiser is a Christmas Fair, which takes place this Saturday, December 17.

Go along to Osgodby Village Hall between 10am and 3pm, when there will be stalls from local businesses, games for children to play, arts and crafts, cakes, refreshments, music and more.

There will also be a stall with Pegasus nursery children's creations they have made for sale.