Competition launched to to find best teacher in Lincolnshire

Collection Pot launches competition to find Lincolnshire’s best teacher and offers £1000 cash prize for winning school

The group collections platform Collection Pot has launched a competition to find Lincolnshire's Best Teacher 2025 as part of a nationwide initiative.

Partnering with Fun Kids Radio, the platform is calling on students and parents from all schools to nominate their favourite teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, and headteachers.

This competition aims to celebrate the exceptional dedication of the staff in the educational system across the nation and will give one lucky school a £1000 boost.

Collection Pot wants to find the best teacher in Lincolnshire

Applicants are encouraged to provide reasons as to why their teacher or other staff members deserve to be crowned the winner. Throughout the competition Collection Pot and FunKids will be highlighting teachers from each region who stand out for their excellent work, with some nominations receiving a shoutout on FunKids radio.

The national winner will be named on July 4th. Collection Pot has £2000 in prizes to give away benefiting not only the winning teacher, but also their school and the student who nominated them.

The winning nomination will receive:

For the school a £1,000 donation to your PTA

For the teacher £250 in a Collection Pot

The person who nominates the winning teacher will receive a voucher for a family of four to stay one night in the Europa-park hotel and will receive free tickets to Europa-Park and Rulantica. Collection Pot will throw in £500 to cover travel expenses as well. In the event that there is more than one person nominating the winning teacher they will be entered into a prize draw for one winner to be drawn at random

The competition launched on June 9th and will run through to July 4th. Link to enter can be found here.

Mike Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Collection Pot said: “We see thousands of parents using Collection Pot every year to organise end-of-year thank yous, and it shows just how much love and appreciation there is for teachers across the country. That’s why we’re so proud to bring back our Teacher of the Year competition for 2025 — it’s a chance to shine a light on the incredible stories we hear every day. Last year’s winner, Mr Collard, reminded us just how life-changing a teacher’s support can be. We’re delighted to be teaming up with Fun Kids Radio again to celebrate the everyday heroes in our schools. Good luck to everyone getting involved!”