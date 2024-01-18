Coop helps youth clubs with funding
Ruskington Youth Club for children eight to 13 years old and Rainbow Flyers Youth Club for children and young people with additional needs are both based at the youth centre on the village High Street.
On January 12 Rachel Fox, the Co-op Community Co-ordinator for North and South Kesteven presented the money to the youth clubs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It coincides with the youth centre's 50th anniversary having opened in 1974.
In 2015 the centre was given up by the county council youth service, but the community was encouraged to take it on as a non-profit making limited company with volunteers running it for the village’s youth since then.
The centre is also used by Young People's Learning Provision, Beckside Knitting and Sewing Group and the U3A crafting group. It is also a temporary base for Ruskington Scouts, Cubs and Beavers since the Scout Hut flooded in the October.
Maggie Harris club secretary and Youth Leader said: “Part of the funding is being used to improve the exterior lighting for the children to be able to play outside in the grounds all year round, and to provide holiday activities in the summer for the children and young people of the clubs and hopefully extend it to the village.as a whole.” She thanked Co-op shoppers and the Co-op itself for offering to raise funds.