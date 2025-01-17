Council permits village school to install taller fence to prevent pupils climbing out

Billingborough Primaryy School and the front wall and railings prior to the new, taller fencing was installed. Photo: Google Streetview

A village primary school has been granted retrospective planning permission having installed 2.4m high anti-climbing fencing to prevent children escaping.

In supporting documents submitted to South Kesteven District Council, headteacher Tom Thorpe explained that Billingborough Primary School has identified “a significant health and safety risk posed by the low wall and railings at the front of the building”, bordering Victoria Street, where children could climb over them while in the playground during the school day.

He said: “Sections of these barriers are only one metre high, allowing children to easily climb over and abscond from the site. Additionally, the public can also access the school grounds by scaling the fence.

"To compound the problem, three pedestrian gates on the site lack secure locks. One of these gates is kept open throughout the school day, providing easy access for visitors but also for unauthorized individuals.”

Mr Thorpe went on: “In the past, there have been incidents where children have successfully scaled the fence and absconded, leading to one child being permanently excluded from the school. The severity of this issue was further highlighted in a health and safety report conducted by Lincolnshire County Council.”

He said the health and safety issue has been successfully resolved through the installation of a new 2.4-meter high anti-climb fence set just within the school perimeter.

However, planning permission needed to be sought as the school is a Grade II listed building dating back to 1876, on the northern edge of the village conservation area.

Mr Thorpe said: “Importantly, the existing wall and railings have been preserved, ensuring that the school's aesthetic appeal remains intact. To enhance security further, an electric gate with an intercom system has been implemented. This allows the playground and school site to be securely locked during school hours while still enabling visitors to communicate with the school office. These comprehensive measures have significantly improved the safety and well-being of the children and staff at Billingborough Primary School.”

In her report, Hannah Noutch, SKDC Development Management Planning Officer, says that the council’s Conservation Officer advised the fence is of similar colour to an existing fence to the south of the school and whilst there is a minor level of visual impact identified on the setting there is no direct impact. Additionally, the fence is easily reversible if required in future, meaning it was of low visual impact to the school and Billingborough Conservation Area.

Senior Planning Officer Kevin Cartwright permitted the scheme retrospectively as they felt that any visual harm was outweighed by the public benefit of the fencing safeguarding the children at the school.