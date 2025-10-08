County council forecasts £22 million overspend on special needs provision

Lincolnshire County Council. Photo Ldrs

Lincolnshire County Council is forecast to spend more than £22 million over budget on its special needs provision following a rise in demand.

At a schools forum meeting on October 2, the county council said that it has had to spend more money on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and now predicts it will go over budget by £22.3 million.

It said that many mainstream schools are unable to provide the specialist support needed for SEND pupils, meaning the county council is having to use the private sector to pay for this.

The county council also said that there is a rise in the number of young people requiring specialist support and an increase in the number of SEND placements.

Mark Popplewell, strategic finance leader for children’s services at the county council, said: “We’re seeing higher pressures than the national average. The pressures relate to the increase in the number of pupils with complex needs where schools aren’t able to support those needs.

“This is related to the shortage of special schools in the county, so we’re having to use the specialist market to provide additional support, which comes with extra costs.”

Mr Popplewell said the county council is forecast to fall into a ‘structural deficit’ later this year because of the increased costs.

He said: “It will create an operational challenge for the county council. That is something which needs to be managed and planned for.

“If the national picture doesn’t change, then the deficit will continue to grow. A sustainable solution is needed in order to support the financial sustainability of councils.”

Mr Popplewell said the county council is looking at ways it can reduce costs and make efficiency savings.

He added: “This deficit is quite significant in terms of what is affordable for local government finances.

“The SEND pressures will be looked at in terms of how the deficit will be managed.

“Doing nothing is not an option. This should be something which the government should be looking at, but it’s also important that we look for solutions on a local level.

“The council is proposing the development of a SEND structure which is more cost-effective, efficient and can provide better outcomes for children.”

The county council said it has invested more than £7 million in June for new special needs hubs at schools in Grantham, Sleaford, Gainsborough and Lincoln.

It said the new hubs will address the lack of SEND school places across the county and will enable more pupils to remain in mainstream schools because of the additional support which is being provided.

Martin Smith, assistant director of children’s services at the county council, said: “As we move into a structural deficit, we’re all keeping all of our spending plans under review.

“Anything that requires a change we will put to the cabinet for them to look at. We need to manage this deficit.”