Lincolnshire County Council has spent £2.4 million more than budgeted on schools in the last year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reform-led authority has blamed the previous Conservative administration for the rising costs.

At a meeting on September 12, Coun Natalie Oliver (Reform UK), the portfolio holder for children’s services, said the county council is working to provide a more cost-effective service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Oliver said: “We inherited a big backlog from the previous administration where the schools budget had been overspent for the last three years.

“We will ensure that every pound we spend will be value for money for people in Lincolnshire.

“We’re putting a new strategy in place to support families and their children.”

The council expected to spend £12.5 million on schools but ended up paying more than £14.9 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Oliver told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the Special Educational Needs provision in the county is a priority.

In June, the county council received more than £7 million in funding from the Department for Education to deliver more SEN hubs in schools across Lincolnshire.

Coun Oliver said: “The SEN provision in Lincolnshire is also in need of reform. We will ensure that Lincolnshire children get the support that they deserve.

“The SEN system is underfunded and we will continue to make this case to the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that this has been a challenge for lots of councils across the country, but we need to ensure that there’s funding in place to deliver our programme of improvements.

“We’re looking at efficiency saving measures but not cuts. We’ve already delivered new SEN hubs in the county.

“We’re going to deliver a much more efficient programme to get those additional resources into schools.”