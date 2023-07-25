Lincolnshire County councillors are set to approve their authority’s plans for a new children’s home in Sleaford next week.

The design of how the new secure Sleaford Children's Home could look.

The proposed development, set to be located at Bone Mill Farm, on Bonemill Lane, off East Road on the outskirts of town, is expected to provide a secure environment for 28 children.

It is expected to help meet the national and local demand for additional spaces for children’s criminal justice and welfare placements, as well as replacing the existing 12-bed secure children’s unit on Rookery Avenue in Sleaford.

The current unit is in a built up residential area with issues of shortage of parking space and proximity to residential neighbours.

The existing Lincolnshire Secure Unit on Rookery Avenue, Sleaford. Photo: Google

The plans, submitted by Lincolnshire County Council and represented by JEH Planning Ltd, include a one and two-storey secure children’s home with associated support accommodation.

The facilities will encompass administration facilities, kitchen and dining spaces, education and teaching spaces, sports facilities, and external secure courtyard areas.

The proposed development is not just a children’s home but a comprehensive facility that includes a sports hall and a health hub.

The development will also feature a new service road, a car park, a surface water attenuation pond, landscaped areas, renewable energy provision, and a battery store.

A floor plan for the new Sleaford Children's Home.

The officer’s report, which recommends approval of the plans, states: “The proposed development constitutes a sustainable form of development in a sustainable location within the town of Sleaford.

“The development has been designed to a high standard, seeks to minimise energy usage and proposes on‐site renewable energy to meet its own needs.”

The new facility will prioritise children from Lincolnshire, but it will also serve as a national resource within England.

The development is reportedly designed to a high standard, aiming to minimise energy usage and meet its own energy needs through on-site renewable energy.

The site layout of the proposed new secure Sleaford Children's Home.

It includes solar panels and other renewable energy sources to meet its own needs, contributing to its goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

The retention of existing mature trees along the eastern site boundary, coupled with an on-site landscaping scheme, will ensure a biodiversity net gain of at least 10 per cent.