Coveris revamps SEND Garden at Boston High School

Coveris, a leading local packaging manufacturer, has proudly supported the transformation of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) garden at Boston High School, creating a safe, sensory, and restorative space for students through the Coveris Community Fund (CCF).

The Coveris Community Fund is an initiative dedicated to supporting colleague-led projects that make a positive impact in the company’s local communities. Empowering employees to make a difference, CCF applications are open to colleagues to support their voluntary efforts with grants and resources.

The project originated last year when the CCF team began discussing the revamp of the school’s under-utilised SEND garden, a central courtyard directly accessible from the SEND classroom and full of untapped potential. Following collaborative discussions with school staff, the Coveris team helped refine their vision into a practical, sensory design. With support from partners including Wickes, Hutsons, and Bobst, the project quickly gained momentum.

The redesigned garden now features a sensory pathway with varied textures and materials, play and learning zones such as hopscotch and a bespoke noughts-and-crosses game engraved with both the school and Coveris logos, and climbing arches, tunnels, and plants to create a sense of discovery. A vegetable patch with raised beds ensures accessibility for all, while a memorial arbour seat dedicated to a former teacher provides a thoughtful focal point.

Coveris volunteers with Boston High School, Bobst, Hutson's and Wickes in the SEND Garden

At around 15–20 square metres, with a mature oak tree at its centre, the garden has been transformed into a vibrant, multi-purpose space for learning, respite, and play.

Led by Neil Stubbs, Digital Coordinator at Amberley Labels (part of the Coveris Group), the project brought together colleagues from HR, ReCover (recycling), finance, and production departments, alongside local building firms. Staff from Coveris’ Boston and Spalding sites contributed time both during and outside work hours, reflecting a commitment to community engagement.

Local businesses played an important role too, with Wickes supplying free materials, Hutsons donating a sensory plaque and game, and Bobst contributing £400 towards fixings and seating. Completed on time and within budget during the summer holidays, the garden welcomed staff and students at the start of the new school year.

Headteacher Andrew Fulbrook said: “I must say a massive and heartfelt thank you to Coveris. The area is simply superb, and everyone is staggered at what has been achieved. It will mean so much to our students to be able to enjoy this space and we are so thankful and delighted in equal measure.”

SEND Garden at Boston High School

With over 40 SEND students of varying needs and disabilities, the garden now provides a safe and stimulating environment designed specifically for them.

Speaking about the project, Neil Stubbs said: “It was a big commitment from everyone at Coveris, but the end result has been incredible. Being able to give something back to our local schools and see the immediate impact it has on children’s lives is why we do this.”

The SEND garden is one of many initiatives supported by the Coveris Community Fund, which continues to deliver lasting benefits across local communities.