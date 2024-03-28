Cracking Easter fun for pupils

Coningsby St Michaels pupils with their eggs.

​Housebuilder Chestnut Homes has been working alongside pupils at Coningsby St. Michael's C of E Primary School to create some special, hand-crafted decorations.

The pupils, aged four to 11 years old, were tasked with decorating 30 hanging Easter eggs, donated by Chestnut Homes, however they pleased, and these eggs have taken pride of place on a tree at the school’s library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coningsby St. Michaels Head of School Sandy Khanna has thanks Chestnut Homes, and said: “As a Church of England primary school, Easter is a time of celebration for us, so we’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for asking us to take part in this project.

"We hope this will be the start of a great partnership for us in the future.”

Helene Key, sales manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Being an active part of the communities we build within is central to who we are, and our local schools are an essential part of every area.

"Plus, these students are the future of Lincolnshire and have amazing imaginations and talents that are always worthy of celebrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our residents at Kings Manor in Coningsby attend these schools, so it’s lovely to be able to work with them on this special project.