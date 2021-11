Children with crafted poppies.

Pictured, first, are pupils with poppy collages, made to help mark the Remembrance period.

The rest of the pictured relate to Bright Day.

This involved Year Two dressing in bright clothing and learning about Bonfire Night safety.

Craft rockets formed part of the fun on Bright Day.

It included making craft rockets and a visit from the fire service.

A penny for the guy appeal raised more than £100 for the Fire Fighters’ Charity.

On board a fire engine on Bright Day.