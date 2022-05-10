Headteacher Simon Porter; Head Girl Florence Williams; Year 7 students Emilia, Maisey, Nick and Thomas; Head Boy Joshua Nichols and Chair of Governors Tony Neal.

De Aston School - Ofsted press release

De Aston – a consistently GOOD school.

De Aston School, in Market Rasen, has yet again been awarded the status of a

GOOD school following its recent Ofsted inspection in March 2022.

“Pupils are proud to be part of De Aston School and enjoy attending” is the

headline verdict in the Inspectors’ report.

Headteacher, Simon Porter, welcomed the Ofsted endorsement, commenting: ‘I

am immensely proud of this truly comprehensive school. I have been at De Aston

for 23 years and this was my sixth inspection as a leader here. This is a wonderful

achievement for the school and I would like to thank the staff, parents and pupils

for their support. This inspection highlighted the reasons so many parents send

their pupils to us in Year 7 and also why so many students join us in Sixth Form.

We are a very good school.”

Praise for De Aston’s calm, safe and supportive environment.

Inspectors praised the way the school has created a good atmosphere for learning.

Ofsted said “The school is a calm, safe and supportive environment for them.

Pupils are encouraged to ‘believe, strive and achieve’. This helps them to grow in

confidence and become more resilient. Pupils are friendly and polite to each other,

staff and visitors.”

Praise for De Aston’s educational offer and leadership

The inspector praised the quality of education offered by the school.

Ofsted said “Leaders want the best for every pupil. Expectations are high. They

have ensured that the curriculum offers a broad range of subjects for pupils to study

in all key stages. Leaders and governors know the school well. They are ambitious

for all pupils. Pupils study a wide range of courses which suit their interests and

aspirations, including in the sixth form. Leaders have ensured that the subjects that

make up the English Baccalaureate are at the heart of the curriculum.”

Praise for De Aston’s Sixth Form offer

Recently appointed Head of Sixth Form, Ruth Race, was pleased to see that the

inspection recognised the importance of the Sixth Form. “We have made many

changes and with more to come to ensure we provide a fantastic offer for those

moving to us after Year 11. We have invested a lot into improving what we do and

Ofsted saw this.”

Ofsted said “Students in the sixth form appreciate the extra and effective help and

support they receive.”

Mr Porter commented “We have received more applications to join us in Year 12

so far this year than in any recent years. The inspectors got that spot on - we really

do support our post-16 students.”

The report praised De Aston Sixth Form and said “Students in the sixth-form are

challenged to achieve their full potential. The work these students produce reflects

how their knowledge and skills builds over time. Students say that they are well

supported with their studies. They feel confident about their next steps in education,

employment or training. One student summed up the views of many in saying that,

‘teachers believe in you, so you work hard to achieve your potential’”.

Praise for De Aston’s safeguarding

The most important priority is to keep pupils safe and the inspection found that

De Aston is a safe school.

Ofsted said “The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. There is a strong

culture of vigilance at the school. All staff are reminded regularly that, ‘it could

happen here’. Staff receive safeguarding training and take their responsibilities

seriously. They follow the school’s reporting systems well. Leaders keep accurate

records of safeguarding concerns. They use these to identify local safeguarding

priorities and train staff appropriately about them. Leaders are diligent in working

with external support agencies. Leaders ensure that they educate all pupils and staff

of the local risks to their school community through relevant training sessions.

They are tenacious in ensuring that pupils at risk of harm receive the extra help that

they need. Leaders have effective procedures in place.”

Praise for De Aston’s management of pupils’ behaviour

The school’s drive on what behaviour will not be tolerated was noted by the

inspector.

Ofsted said “ The school’s ‘Call it out’ programme has helped to ensure that all

pupils feel safe and happy at the school. Bullying is not tolerated at the school.

Pupils say that it rarely happens. If it does, staff take it seriously and act quickly

to resolve any issues.”

Praise for De Aston’s extra-curricular provision

De Aston prides itself on instilling good values in its pupils and this was noted

in the report.

Ofsted said “Pupils appreciate the many opportunities that the school offers them,

including involvement in charity work. Pupils say that they work hard to make

good progress. The school actively promotes extra-curricular activities and school

trips to enrich pupils’ learning in a broad range of subjects.”

Praise for De Aston as a place to work

De Aston values everyone who works in the school and this was clearly noted in

the inspection.

Ofsted said “Leaders are considerate and supportive of the workload and wellbeing of staff. Senior leaders have high expectations of staff and are mindful of

staff’s workload. Staff say that they feel valued and appreciated. Morale is high.

One member of staff summed up the views of many, by sharing that the school is

‘one big family’.”

Driven to improve even further

Mr Porter made clear the school is not complacent despite having such a good

report. “The Inspectors were very helpful in agreeing with us the areas that we

are working to improve. We have faced major challenges over the last two years

as we have made our way through the pandemic but we have already made

significant progress in these areas. We recognise that some pupils present

challenges and some pupils need more challenge. We were inspected during a

time when many staff were absent with Covid but the core systems of the school

shone through despite this, demonstrating why we are a really good school. This

is a testament to the standards the school has exhibited year after year, De Aston

has always been judged as a good school ever since Ofsted inspections began.

However, I am driven by making us an even better school with a focus on