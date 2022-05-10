De Aston School - Ofsted press release
De Aston – a consistently GOOD school.
De Aston School, in Market Rasen, has yet again been awarded the status of a
GOOD school following its recent Ofsted inspection in March 2022.
“Pupils are proud to be part of De Aston School and enjoy attending” is the
headline verdict in the Inspectors’ report.
Headteacher, Simon Porter, welcomed the Ofsted endorsement, commenting: ‘I
am immensely proud of this truly comprehensive school. I have been at De Aston
for 23 years and this was my sixth inspection as a leader here. This is a wonderful
achievement for the school and I would like to thank the staff, parents and pupils
for their support. This inspection highlighted the reasons so many parents send
their pupils to us in Year 7 and also why so many students join us in Sixth Form.
We are a very good school.”
Praise for De Aston’s calm, safe and supportive environment.
Inspectors praised the way the school has created a good atmosphere for learning.
Ofsted said “The school is a calm, safe and supportive environment for them.
Pupils are encouraged to ‘believe, strive and achieve’. This helps them to grow in
confidence and become more resilient. Pupils are friendly and polite to each other,
staff and visitors.”
Praise for De Aston’s educational offer and leadership
The inspector praised the quality of education offered by the school.
Ofsted said “Leaders want the best for every pupil. Expectations are high. They
have ensured that the curriculum offers a broad range of subjects for pupils to study
in all key stages. Leaders and governors know the school well. They are ambitious
for all pupils. Pupils study a wide range of courses which suit their interests and
aspirations, including in the sixth form. Leaders have ensured that the subjects that
make up the English Baccalaureate are at the heart of the curriculum.”
Praise for De Aston’s Sixth Form offer
Recently appointed Head of Sixth Form, Ruth Race, was pleased to see that the
inspection recognised the importance of the Sixth Form. “We have made many
changes and with more to come to ensure we provide a fantastic offer for those
moving to us after Year 11. We have invested a lot into improving what we do and
Ofsted saw this.”
Ofsted said “Students in the sixth form appreciate the extra and effective help and
support they receive.”
Mr Porter commented “We have received more applications to join us in Year 12
so far this year than in any recent years. The inspectors got that spot on - we really
do support our post-16 students.”
The report praised De Aston Sixth Form and said “Students in the sixth-form are
challenged to achieve their full potential. The work these students produce reflects
how their knowledge and skills builds over time. Students say that they are well
supported with their studies. They feel confident about their next steps in education,
employment or training. One student summed up the views of many in saying that,
‘teachers believe in you, so you work hard to achieve your potential’”.
Praise for De Aston’s safeguarding
The most important priority is to keep pupils safe and the inspection found that
De Aston is a safe school.
Ofsted said “The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. There is a strong
culture of vigilance at the school. All staff are reminded regularly that, ‘it could
happen here’. Staff receive safeguarding training and take their responsibilities
seriously. They follow the school’s reporting systems well. Leaders keep accurate
records of safeguarding concerns. They use these to identify local safeguarding
priorities and train staff appropriately about them. Leaders are diligent in working
with external support agencies. Leaders ensure that they educate all pupils and staff
of the local risks to their school community through relevant training sessions.
They are tenacious in ensuring that pupils at risk of harm receive the extra help that
they need. Leaders have effective procedures in place.”
Praise for De Aston’s management of pupils’ behaviour
The school’s drive on what behaviour will not be tolerated was noted by the
inspector.
Ofsted said “ The school’s ‘Call it out’ programme has helped to ensure that all
pupils feel safe and happy at the school. Bullying is not tolerated at the school.
Pupils say that it rarely happens. If it does, staff take it seriously and act quickly
to resolve any issues.”
Praise for De Aston’s extra-curricular provision
De Aston prides itself on instilling good values in its pupils and this was noted
in the report.
Ofsted said “Pupils appreciate the many opportunities that the school offers them,
including involvement in charity work. Pupils say that they work hard to make
good progress. The school actively promotes extra-curricular activities and school
trips to enrich pupils’ learning in a broad range of subjects.”
Praise for De Aston as a place to work
De Aston values everyone who works in the school and this was clearly noted in
the inspection.
Ofsted said “Leaders are considerate and supportive of the workload and wellbeing of staff. Senior leaders have high expectations of staff and are mindful of
staff’s workload. Staff say that they feel valued and appreciated. Morale is high.
One member of staff summed up the views of many, by sharing that the school is
‘one big family’.”
Driven to improve even further
Mr Porter made clear the school is not complacent despite having such a good
report. “The Inspectors were very helpful in agreeing with us the areas that we
are working to improve. We have faced major challenges over the last two years
as we have made our way through the pandemic but we have already made
significant progress in these areas. We recognise that some pupils present
challenges and some pupils need more challenge. We were inspected during a
time when many staff were absent with Covid but the core systems of the school
shone through despite this, demonstrating why we are a really good school. This
is a testament to the standards the school has exhibited year after year, De Aston
has always been judged as a good school ever since Ofsted inspections began.
However, I am driven by making us an even better school with a focus on
progress in all aspects of school life”