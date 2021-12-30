Singing and dancing in Cinderella. EMN-211220-155802001

Before the term ended for the Christmas holidays, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) staged a production of Cinderella the Pantomime for their peers and families, and it was described by all involved as a huge success.

The show had it all – trouble-making ugly sisters, a handsome prince, a magical Fairy Godmother, spectacular dancers and brilliant singers...and even a dinosaur!

“Since September, students have been working tirelessly in rehearsals to put together a show that captures the essence of Christmas for families,” said Kevin Watkins, subject leader of drama at QEGS.

The talented cast perfom a musical number. EMN-211220-155834001

“It was fantastic to see their hard work pay off in what truly was a laugh-a-minute show.

“We are extremely proud of the talent that we have amongst our students at QEGS.

Starring as Cinderella was Bethan Beese, with dashing Prince Charming played by Erin Coney and Lily-Mae Cartwright playing Buttons, with Dandini played by Jess Gates.

Bringing the comedy talent as the Ugly sisters were Rachel Quarton and Olivia Gallimore, with Baron Hardup played by Alex Williams and Jess Lea as the Fairy Godmother.

Lily-Mae Cartwright playing Buttons EMN-211220-155844001