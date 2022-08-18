Edit Account-Sign Out

De Aston A-levels: "An outstanding set of results from an outstanding group of young people" says head teacher Simon Porter

Students and staff at Market Rasen’s De Aston School are celebrating after reporting some outstanding achievements by its Year 13 in their A levels and Vocational Qualifications results.

By Dianne Tuckett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:05 am
Head of English Sarah Peacock (centre) with two of her successful students, Florence Williams (A* in English Literature) and Gosia Zalewska (A in English Literature)
Multiple pupils achieved top grades across the full range of A level and Vocational courses.

Subjects achieving the very highest A* grades included A level English Literature, A level Media and in Vocational courses, Criminology, BTEC Uniform Protective Services and BTEC Sport.

Head teacher Simon Porter said they were an ‘outstanding set of results’ from an ‘outstanding group of young people’.

Most have spent seven years at De Aston and they now go off now to make their mark in the world at university, apprenticeships, employment and the armed forces.

Mr Porter said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 13 on making it through an incredibly tough two years.

"Due to the pandemic, this cohort were unable to sit GCSEs in 2020 and so this summer’s exams were the first external assessments they have done since primary school.

"It’s a tremendous achievement, and we are very proud of them.

"It is important to remember that these students are more than a collection of their grades. The resilience they have shown under such conditions is remarkable, especially given they have had their fair share of pandemic disruption through the last two years in Sixth Form.

"They are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people in their own ways and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”

