De Aston School: Founders' Day

Former boarder, Richard Gunning, who started at De Aston in 1952, finds himself in the old school photos.

On Saturday, 12th October 2024, Friends of De Aston School celebrated a special Founders' Day, paying tribute to over 150 years of boarding at the school and marking the closure of its boarding house, which took place during the Covid pandemic.

The event brought together former students and staff with the current school community for a day of remembrance, reflection, and celebration.

Former Heads of Boarding, Stephen Bunney and Andy Quinlan, were in attendance, as well as Richard Gunning, a former boarder who joined De Aston in 1952. Former students reminisced about their time at the school, sharing fond memories, including daring tales of jumping from the roof into the swimming pool. The nostalgia-filled afternoon featured afternoon tea and a tour of the former boarding house, allowing alumni to reconnect with their former home.

The celebration continued with a service led by Revd Claire Burnett, with the address given by Canon Andy Hawes, a former boarder himself. The service was further enriched by the presence of the Dean of Lincoln, The Very Revd Dr Simon Jones, who represented the school’s founders, Lincoln Cathedral, and gave the final blessing.

The Very Revd Dr Simon Jones, who represented the school’s founders, Lincoln Cathedral (center), along with former students, Canon Andy Hawes (right) and Revd Dr Sarah Lamming (seated), with Revd Claire Burnett (left), who lead the service.

As part of this year’s Founders' Day, Friends of De Aston launched their new project, focused on Wellbeing—supporting both physical and mental health within the school and the local community. Friends of De Aston encourages everyone to support this important initiative, which will continue to make a meaningful impact throughout the year.

Looking ahead, the next Founders' Day celebrations will take place on Wednesday 8th October 2025, and Friends of De Aston School looks forward to welcoming even more former students and staff, as well as the local community, to this cherished annual tradition.

For more information and to learn how to support the Wellbeing project, please contact: Friends of De Aston School via [email protected], 01673 843 415, or Facebook/Instagram @friendsofdeaston.