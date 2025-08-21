De Aston School GCSE results 2025

In the higher-grade ranges of GCSE courses, there were seventy-one grade 7s, 40 grade 8s and 20 grade 9s, with grade 9 being the highest grade that pupils can achieve.

Subjects reaching double figures in the higher grades include, English Language, with 26 pupils achieving grade 7+ (including 4 at grade 9). In English Literature, 22 pupils achieved 7+ (including 5 at grade 9). In Geography, 18 pupils achieved 7+ (including 2 at grade 9). In Maths, 12 pupils achieved 7+ (including 5 grade 9s). There were also grade 9s in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, French, Computer Science, Design Technology, and Media.

Headteacher, Simon Porter, said: “As is the case every year, there are stories of success for those that overcame great hardships in their personal lives by adopting the school’s growth mindset approach, truly embodying the school’s mantra of Believe. Strive. Achieve.

"We hold Year 11 in high regard for what they have achieved on an individual level, no matter what the grades are, each achievement is down to their personal effort. We have provided extensive support for them and I want to pay tribute to those staff who gave up their time to run lunchtime, after school and Saturday sessions for both Year 11 and Year 13, providing hundreds of extra hours of teaching and intervention. Result days are all about the young people and they deserve all they have earned. I am really looking forward to seeing the vast majority of the year group come back to us to study at De Aston Sixth Form to continue on their seven-year journey with us.

"Once again, I want to congratulate our Y11 who have achieved grades beyond predictions this year. They really have done themselves proud, as I am sure they will continue to do when they join Sixth Form.”

