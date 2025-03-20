De Aston School students scale England's highest peak for charity

De Aston School students at the summit of Scafell Pike.

Sixth form students and staff at a Market Rasen school have successfully taken on a challenge to scale England’s highest peak

The exciting field trip saw the De Aston School students head to the Lake District to walk the highest peak in England – Scafell Pike.

This three day, two-night trip took place between Friday March 14 and Sunday March 16.

The sixth formers and staff from De Aston School experienced the beautiful Lake District and climb the 978 metres up England’s tallest mountain.

Graham Taylor, Head of Design Technology and a Sixth Form Tutor, said: “All involved had an absolutely brilliant weekend in The Lakes, summiting Scafell Pike. The weather was fantastic, but the climb a real challenge.

"All students made it to the top and back down again, in high spirits, really feeling a sense of achievement of pushing themselves through the pain to complete.”

On Sunday they called in at Mallam Cove, for a little bit of extra walking and climbing, before heading home.

Mr Taylor thanked all students and staff who made it a trip to remember of their time at De Aston.

He added: “It’s great to see them out of their comfort zones, doing things they maybe wouldn’t have the opportunity to do.”

So far they have raised £1,090 which will be split between Breast Cancer Research and the school's own eco Environmental fund.

If anyone would still like to donate, the JustGiving page is: www.justgiving.com/campaign/deastonscafell