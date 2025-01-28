De Aston students prepare for climb

​ De Aston students on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge last March.

Sixth form students and staff from a Market Rasen school are preparing to walk up the highest peak in England in a three-day expedition raising funds for charity.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this exciting field trip, sixth formers and staff from De Aston School will have the opportunity to experience the beautiful Lake District and climb the 978 metres up England’s tallest mountain, Scafell Pike.

This three day, two night trip is planned to take place between Friday March 14 to Sunday March 16. The funds raised for this will be split between Breast Cancer Research and the school’s Eco Environmental fund. Anyone wishing to support the fundraising can donate via: www.justgiving.com/campaign/deastonscafell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year in March the sixth form took part in a Three Peaks Challenge to walk the Three Peaks of the Yorkshire Dales, raising money for De Aston Eco Fund and the Alzheimer's Charity. Students took on the peaks of Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough walking 26 miles and climbing 1,585 metres and raising £969.

Caroline Hobson from the school said: “Well done to all the students who conquered the Three peaks Yorkshire Challenge, especially in the less than ideal weather conditions. You made us all proud and the donations we received for your efforts go towards making the school more eco-efficient and to the very deserving Alzheimer’s Charity.”