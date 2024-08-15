‘Delight’ at Boston High School on A-level results day
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement released by the school this morning (Thursday, August 15), Andrew Fulbrook wished the class of ‘24 well and thanked all those who had contributed to their success.
He said: “I am delighted with our A-Level and CTEC results this year. More importantly, we celebrate the individual achievements behind each grade, reflecting unique journeys of determination, grit and hard work.
“Our results underscore the academic strengths and resilience our students have demonstrated, especially as this cohort faced the challenges of disrupted education during the pandemic.
“This year’s full set of public examinations is a testament to their perseverance, equipping them with valuable skills for their future endeavours.
“As our students embark on diverse pathways—be it university, apprenticeship, gap year, or employment—we celebrate their ambitions. Our students will pursue exciting courses and career opportunities, and while we will miss them, we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”
Closing, he said: “The remarkable achievements of our students do not occur in isolation, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff, supportive Governors, parents, and carers, as well as, most importantly, our outstanding students.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.