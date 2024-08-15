St George’s Academy in Sleaford are "delighted” with the outcomes achieved by 2024’s Year 13 at A level results day.

Laranya King, Principal, commented: “These students spent much of Key Stage 4 in and out of lockdown, as such they had a mountain to climb as they progressed into Sixth Form and climb it they did!
"Nearly half of all A Level grades were A*-B with 75 per cent at C and above. In vocational courses, well over half the grades were at Distinction and above, with 90 per cent at least at Merit.
“Consequently, these results represent a significant achievement for all students and are the result of hard work, determination and resilience, combined with highly effective support from their teachers.”
She said: “We wish them every success in their future endeavours.”
Celebrating - Hannah Hicks is going to Lincoln University to study politics and international relations after getting good grades - despite admiting she forgot about the Second World War in her history exam! Photo: Andy Hubbert
L-R Elizabeth Binney is going to Lincoln University to study physical education and sport; Maddy Frost is going to Bishop Grosseteste University to study primary teaching and gain a qualified teacher status; Liz Durrance is going to Lincoln University to become a primary school teacher; Evie Lonsdale is going to Bishop Grosseteste University for Education Studies and SENDI; and Gracie Simpson will do a gap year before going on to Sheffield Hallam University having got a Distinction Star in sport. Photo: Andy Hubbert
Amelia Collier was really happy with her A* A* A grades. She has applied for reconsideration by Cambridge University, but if unsuccessful will go to Leeds University to study modern languages. Photo: Andy Hubbert
Frederick Davies got B grades in Biology, Maths and Physics and will go on to study physics at Lancaster University. Photo: Andy Hubbert
