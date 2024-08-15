St George’s Academy in Sleaford are "delighted” with the outcomes achieved by 2024’s Year 13 at A level results day.

2 . mssp-21-08-24-St Georges A levels DSCN9666-CEN.JPG

L-R Elizabeth Binney is going to Lincoln University to study physical education and sport; Maddy Frost is going to Bishop Grosseteste University to study primary teaching and gain a qualified teacher status; Liz Durrance is going to Lincoln University to become a primary school teacher; Evie Lonsdale is going to Bishop Grosseteste University for Education Studies and SENDI; and Gracie Simpson will do a gap year before going on to Sheffield Hallam University having got a Distinction Star in sport. Photo: Andy Hubbert