‘The hard work has paid off’ – that’s the message from Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy following the publication of this year’s GCSE results.

A spokesman for the school – part of the David Ross Education Trust – said: “Students at Thomas Middlecott Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are celebrating today after being awarded brilliant GCSE grades.

Year 11s sat their exams in May and June this year, and have been eagerly awaiting their results. It’s been a tough year for everyone in education, but at Thomas Middlecott, staff have put measures in place to ensure that students felt happy and confident as they sat their GCSEs, including Saturday schools, after school interventions and one-to -one tutoring. And today it’s clear that the hard work has paid off, with student results impressing staff across the trust.”

Kimberley Willmot, executive principal at Thomas Middlecott Academy, said: “We want to congratulate all of our students, not only for achieving the results they have, but for demonstrating determination, resilience and positivity throughout their time at Thomas Middlecott. At Thomas Middlecott we strive to be the best versions of ourselves all day, every day, and this cohort of students have embodied that fully. We wish them all the best as they embark on the exciting next stage of their academic lives.”

Stuart Burns, chief executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “I am so proud of our Year 11 students and staff today. It’s been another challenging year in education, but the excellent results across the trust are a testament to their resilience and hard work over the past year. I’m excited to see what our students go on to achieve as they move into the next stage of their lives, and wish them all the success for the future.”

1 . Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Pictured (from left) Antony Maynard, 16, Charlie Maynard, 16, Joe Wise, 16, and Thomas Maynard, 16, of Kirton. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Thomas Middlecott School, Kirton Rayleigh Brown, 16, left, and Samantha Ivanova, 16, of Kirton. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Joshua Lee, 16, of Boston, and Bailey Sheirdan, 16, of Wyberton. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . Thomas Middlecott Academy, Kirton Abigail Pearl, 16, of Wyberton. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography