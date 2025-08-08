Doctor ‘Duck’ qualifies for dream GP role after being helped by university’s clearing team

Dr Paige Kendall Duckenfield at her graduation.

A Boston student thought her dream career in medicine was over after a difficult A-level results day but after reaching out to Coventry University’s Clearing Team she has now qualified for her dream role as a GP.

Back in 2013 Paige Kendall Duckenfield, of Boston, found herself at a crossroads when she didn’t get the results she had been hoping for to study Medicine.

Despite the disappointment, Coventry University’s Clearing Team was able to help keep her ambitions alive, offering Paige a different path into her chosen field.

She now believes the experience of gaining a first class Medical and Pharmacological Sciences degree at Coventry University was one of the best things that has ever happened to her as it allowed her to follow her dream of becoming a doctor.

Paige said: “Looking back I’m really glad that I had the chance to do a degree before Medicine, it gave me the chance to be a student, to have fun, to get my independence and enjoy the whole university experience - it opened up a new world for me.

“When I got my A-level results I thought the world was going to end, I did find it quite a turbulent time, especially wanting to go into an area as competitive as Medicine, it was very stressful. I didn’t do badly, but I just didn’t get the results I expected.

“Before I called the Clearing line I was very panicked, Clearing is not something I wanted to prepare for beforehand, but I found it such a good experience, the person on the other end was so reassuring and supportive, they talked me through my options and helped direct me to the course that was right for me. It was such a scary time, but it was so positive, I call Coventry University my little saviours.

“To those worried about picking up the phone and calling the Clearing line I’d say, just do it, don’t be worried, it’s not a scary experience, just be really open and the person on the other end will help guide you, find something that fits you.”

Having worked as a doctor through the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Paige, or ‘Doctor Duck’ as she is known to her patients, has now completed her full training to become a GP and hopes to take up a new position in the near future.

Paige said: “I’m really excited to be a fully qualified GP, when you first become a doctor you have a minimum of two years where you get the chance to try different specialties as part of your training before you decide on a specific area and train for that. Originally I had focused on surgery but I think general practice is a better fit for me. I can gain independence and flexibility in my career path and it’ll be nice to feel settled and part of a work family too.

“There’s huge variety in the role of a GP, you’re a bit like a detective every day. There are happy times and sometimes there are sad times but you are with patients throughout their journey.”