Donation to pre-school from homes builder

Lindum Group managers and Heckington Pre-School Manager Sue Berry see children enjoying their new sandpit. EMN-210505-173501001

Construction company Lindum Group handed over the items after building four new flats on an old car park in the High Street for North Kesteven District Council.

The flats are now being rented to local people who had been on the council house waiting list.

Lindum commissioned two social enterprises, East Midlands Wood Recycling and Pelican Trust, to make the wooden items for the charity-led pre-school.

The new flats built in Heckington by Lindum Group for NKDC. EMN-210505-173449001

NKDC corporate director responsible for housing, Phil Roberts said: “We are delighted that it is not only the residents of our four new much-needed flats in Heckington who are benefitting from this project to enhance housing choice locally.”

Heckington Pre-School manager, Sue Berry added: “We are always striving to update our play equipment and infrastructure, attempting where we can to move to more natural resources. We cannot thank Lindum Group enough.

“The difference that these items will make on a daily basis to so many of our children cannot be measured, and the fact that they were made by two social enterprises, who help long-term unemployed and disadvantage groups get back to work by gaining experience, only makes the gesture more special.”

Lindum director Richard Shaw said the company always strives to leave a positive legacy in the communities in which it works.

Four new council flats on Heckington High Street. EMN-211205-093056001

“By using social enterprises to produce these items, we are supporting disadvantaged local people,” he said. “And by donating them to the local preschool, we can help to make a positive impact on young people in the community.”

The new flats for NKDC tenants have been built on an old car park off Heckington High Street. EMN-211205-093109001

Heckingtno Pre-school youngsters enjoying their sandpit. EMN-211205-093122001