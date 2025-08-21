Donington's Cowley Academy celebrates ‘another fantastic year of academic and vocational success’ on GCSE results day

Donington's Cowley Academy has reported ‘another fantastic year of academic and vocational success’, following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

The school – part of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust – said it was celebrating ‘highly impressive results’ across its curriculum of 18 different GCSE and BTEC subjects.

It reported grades of 7 or above in English and maths, plus digital information technology, sport science, music and health and social care, and a ‘notable’ increase in grades 9 to 5 in history.

Lucy Conley, chief executive officer of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, said: “Since joining South Lincolnshire Academies Trust in September 2022, Cowley Academy students have continually improved. This set of results is a testament to the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.”

To prepare pupils for their GCSE exams, Cowley Academy offered extra revision sessions during the Easter and May half term holidays.

In addition, during term time, it ran homework and revision clubs at lunchtimes and after-school.

The trust has also invested in online learning resources that pupils have been able to utilise as part of their revision tools.

“This dedication to go above and beyond has ensured students can be rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” a spokesman for the school said.

Mrs Conley added: “As a trust with non-selective schools, I am immensely proud of the achievements of every single student who have grown into amazing young people with bright futures.

“The results across all the schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust demonstrates our commitment to school improvement, and we offer students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and help them to aspire to be the best they can be.

“I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.”