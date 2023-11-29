Double celebrations for Banovallum School
To mark 60 years to the day that Banovallum School was officially opened by the Earl of Ancaster, current headteacher Grant Edgar and chair of Governors, Wendy Ireland, commemorated the event by planting an Acer, donated by Horncastle Garden Centre, and buried a time capsule full of information and mementoes of present day Banovallum.
They were assisted by Isobel Gosling, a descendant of Alderman Tom Scholey, who was the driving force behind the founding of Banovallum, as well as fellow governors of the school, Trustees of the Horncastle Education Trust and former headteachers of Banovallum, Ian Carroll and Nicki Shore.
The canteen joined in the celebrations by preparing meals from the 1960s and dressed as their counterparts in 1953, playing music of the Beatles and other Sixties stars.
Sandra James, chief executive of the Trust, said: “What a lovely way to commemorate the founding of Banovallum.
"I hope that the pupils of the future find the contents of the Time Capsule interesting. It would be interesting to compare schooldays of 2023 with those of 2063.”
Grant Edgar added: “I’m delighted that we were able to be joined by so many supporters of the school and in particular Isobel and her mum, Alison. To have that link with 60 years ago was really quite special.
"Fingers crossed I can make the centenary when I’ll be a sprightly 95!”
Banovallum School have also celebrated the successes from the previous academic year with their annual Awards Evening, where the theme for the evening was the celebration of 60 years of Banovallum.
Christine Chapman, one of the trustees of the George Jobson Trust, was guest speaker and she described Mr Jobson’s journey through life which took him from Horncastle to the West Country and then to the United States, before returning to Horncastle in his later years.
Mr Edgar said: “This is always one of my favourite events of the year and one in which we can celebrate the hard work, talent, and resilience of our young people at Banovallum.
"Despite the challenges thrown at them in the last few years, this group of students have never stopped maximising their talents and by aligning that to old-fashioned hard work have enjoyed the success they deserve.”
The full list of prizewinners are:
Year 8 (for year 7)
Oliver Bushell
Harry Deasley
Ailsa Felton
Arran Giffen
Isobel Gosling
Hermione Keeler
Pip Keeler
Evie Ladlow
Jasmine Locke
George McCollum
Jasmine Miles
Isla Murray
Toby Rawdon
Year 9 (for year 8)
Grace, Ramsdale
Jess Richards
Jake Shrive
Nieve Steels
Year 10 (for year 9)
Kayleigh Bernard
Mya Best
Riley Bridge
Olivia Dyson
Jessica Fenton
Chloe Gill
Ronnie Hanley
Roxy Harland
Kira Hodgson
Tameem Hussain
Amber Renouf
Molly Tassera
Leah Taylor
Year 11 (for year 10)
Ruby Cairns
Kirstie Graves
Milla Jackson
Arthur Morley
Sam Saxby
Holly Tyrrell
Jamie Usher
Returning Student Awards (Former Year 11)
Erin Armstrong – The Bainwaring Award Trophy For Geography - Progress & Effort Top Performer in French
Elsie Ball – The Jobson Prize For Service to the School
Archie Baxter – The Simpson Award Cup For Music
Katie Bennison-Pauls – Top Performer in Sport Science, and Top Performer in Textiles
Amber Butlin-Hodgson – The Barr Award Cup For Coaching & Leadership
Ben Cobban – The Coney Award Cup For Textiles - Progess & Effort
Kaleb Coe – The Arcadia Sport Award Cup For Sport - Progress & Effort, and Top Performer in Business Studies
Kiera Cullen – Head Prefect
Charlotte Eagles – The Harness Award Cup For Sportsmanship
Jack Eastwell – The Waymouth Award Cup For Integrity, The Hargreaves Award Plate For Religious Studies, Top Performer in Design & Technology, and Deputy Head Prefect
Charlie Edison – Head Prefect
Chloe Emmerson – The Rodwell Award Plate For Child Development
Phoebe Faulkner – Top Performer in Child Development
Elizabeth Fenton – The Andrew Ranyard Cup For French -Progress & Effort
Tamzin Ford – The Roland Hill Cup for effort in D&T For D&T - Progress and Effort
Layla Forward – Top Performer in English Language
Bradley Fox – The Woolley Award Cup For RMT - Progress & Effort
William Hall – The Clive Rennie Award Trophy For Endevour
Callum Hobson – The Maureen Gay Award Plate For Best Contribution to a Production
Chloe Houlden – Top Performer in Food
Niall Manning – Top Performer in Geography
Isla McNeil – The Ireland Trophy Award for Creative Arts For Drama - Progress & Effort
Adam Mellor – The Bird Award Cup For Effort & Achievement
Connor Moxon – The O’Brien Award Cup For Art- Progress & Effort
Georgia Paul – The Award Cup for Photography For Photography - Progress & Effort
Reece Pemberton – The Haston Award Shield For Senior Footballer, and The Crew Award Cup For Business Studies - Progress & Effort
Zayne Rowdon – KS4 Science Award Cup For Effort & Achievement, and Top Performer in RE
Myles Reed – Top Performer in Music
Grace Renner – The Tasty Tucker Award Shield For Food, Top Performer in Art, Top Performer in Drama, and Deputy Head Prefect
Jake Richardson – The Browne Award Cup For Effort & Achievement, The Jobson Prize For Resorcefullness, and Top Performer in Science
Sienna Smeardon – The Abbott Cup For Key Stage 4 Science, The Jones Award Cup For Progress, and The Maureen Tate Award Plate For English
Heather Steel The Alexander Woodcroft Award Cup For Academic Achievement
Top Performer in English Literature
Top Performer in History
Oliver Swales KS3 Science Award Cup (KS4) For Practical Skills
Tegan Tasserra Top Performer in Maths
Holly Tyrrell The Scholey Governor Award Cup For History
Morgan Wallis Hodges The Cockerill Award Cup For Resourcefulness
Kiaran Watson – The Award For Work Experience
Jay Wold – The Lions Award Shield For Achievement, The Jobson Pize For Effort, and Top Performer in Photography