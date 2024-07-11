Eco-Committee established at Somercotes Academy

Eco-Committee members with the waste paper recycling bins (from left) Kayden Wylie, Harley Chancy, Paige Thomas and Sophie Gill.

Enthusiastic young volunteers at a local academy are doing their bit for the environment.

An Eco-Committee has been established at Somercotes Academy to enable students to have a direct say

in green issues and inspire others to follow their lead.

Curriculum Leader of Science Laura Taylor said the team has focused on the three key issues of recycling, energy consumption and litter.

Kayden Wylie and Ethan Gore with some of the recycled paper.

“Their positive impact has been felt in the academy and also in the local community,” she said, “Their enthusiasm has held no bounds and, as a staff team, we are supporting their considerable efforts.”

In Science, the committee organised an interhouse competition with each student producing a poster on the three topics, with winning entries displayed around the school.

In Years Seven to Ten, each class will have a focus lesson on environmental issues, with chemistry looking at recycling, physics at energy saving, and Biology will focus on the impact of litter on the environment.

In other subjects, the group has produced projects using recycled materials in art, and geography highlights the committee’s work while looking at climate change.

A litter pick has taken place in the community while labels have been designed and placed on each light switch in the Academy, reminding staff to turn off lights.

The Eco-Committee has sourced paper recycling bins for all classrooms and offices, with the paper taken

to be recycled at the end of each week.

This aims to make visible the amount of paper wasted and encourage staff and students to use less, said Laura, and parents have been “most supportive” of the committee.

The students said: “We have enjoyed being part of the Eco Committee. We can see the impact it is having around school. Even if it’s just turning lights off, little things make a big difference.

“It was hard work at the beginning because everything was new and we had to start from scratch. However, now we can see the difference we are making and going out and doing litter picks people can see what we are doing and want to get involved.”

Principal Jake Bailey said the Academy was proud of the Eco Committee’s work.

“This is about our young people being given a say on issues that are incredibly important to them and their

futures,” he said, “We are pleased to support the Eco Committee in its efforts which have made a big impact around the school and on attitudes of children and staff.”