Eden Project helps inspire new learning space at a Boston-area school

A learning space partly inspired by the iconic Eden Project has been officially opened at a school near Boston.

The Coronation Gardens project at Kirton Primary School has been years in the making, with work having begun on the designs just as Covid-19 struck.

The resource includes two large glasshouses, housing rainforest and Mediterrean biomes. These are based on the Eden Project botanical garden, in Cornwall.

In addition to these biomes, there is also a temperate zone, home to a pond, vegetable patch, orchard and outdoor classroom.

The Coronation Gardens at Kirton Primary School.

The gardens were officially opened on Friday (July 19) by headteacher Nicky Donley, who retired on the same day after 17 years leading the school.

“We wanted to give the children experiences they might not otherwise be exposed to,” Mrs Donley said. “When children learn about the rainforest, for instance, they would normally look at books or watch videos.

“In the rainforest biome, pupils can experience the heat and humidity of such parts of the world. Here, they are growing bananas, pineapples, trailing vines and plants that react to touch. There is also an audio system that can play the sound of howler monkeys, a tropical storm, or a waterfall.

“In the Mediterranean biome, children have been growing and harvesting lemons and olives. They have also designed and created mosaics for the walls. Music from the Mediterranean region can be heard here.

Retiring headteacher Nicky Donley, cutting the ribbon on the Coronation Gardens.

“Activities in the temperate zone have included learning how to grow and tend flowers.”

Mrs Donley said the gardens have proven to be a ‘great resource’ for science, geography, cookery and art. They have also been used for writing projects as well as a retreat for reading.

“I was touched to be asked by staff to open the gardens,” she said. “The completion of the Coronation Gardens is one of my last acts before retiring.”

In the weeks before here retirement, Mrs Donley also collected a national education award. At the start of the month, she was named Headteacher/Principal/Dean of the Year at the 2024 Education Awards.

She said it was a ‘complete surprise’ to be nominated, with the nod having come from outside the school.