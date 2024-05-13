Education is 'Good' in Rasen
Both Market Rasen Primary School and Market Rasen Preschool have been visited by Ofsted, independently, and the full reports are now published.
In his report, lead inspector George Huthart described the primary school as a “harmonious and inclusive school” where pupils enjoy learning and thrive. He also said the school has high expectations of all pupils; in lessons, pupils work hard and parents are supportive of the work the school does.
Executive head teacher, Andrew Smith said: “We are very proud of our latest good inspection report. We are most proud that the inspector recognised that children enjoy coming to school and thrive in our setting.
“We were also pleased that it was noted how the school goes above and beyond for our children. We try really hard to do this with our comprehensive extracurricular offer, educational visits, yearly residential for all children in Key Stage Two, including an amazing visit to London, holiday club and holiday swimming school in our own indoor pool.
“Inspection reports like this come from the hard work of all those connected to school; children, parents, all staff, governors and our local community and we are very proud of them all.”
Market Rasen Preschool, based in, but independent of, the town’s Children’s Centre, received a ‘Good’ grading in all areas. Inspector Hayley Ruane reported that as well as providing a wide range of learning opportunities in their own setting, the manager and staff work closely with the primary school to help children be “emotionally ready for their move on”. She added: “Parents comment positively about their children’s experiences in the preschool. They say that their children can be who they want to be and that staff are like an extended family.”
She also said there is an “open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first.”
In both inspection reports, access for pupils at the primary school and children at the preschool to the on-site swimming pool was recognised as providing a valuable, additional experience.