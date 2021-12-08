No Caption ABCDE EMN-210212-152837001

Having already listing Banovallum School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle, New York Primary School and Frithville Primary School in its multi-academy trust, Huttoft Primary School is to become the fifth school to join the growing trust next year.

The news comes as the trust celebrates its third anniversary on December,.

Since the trust’s creation, the schools have benefited from sharing expertise and support, working together to ensure their vision that: “every student whatever their background has the right to flourish, to achieve and to succeed” is honoured.

CEO Heather Payne explained: “We have worked with Huttoft school on a range of projects in the past and share a common ethos. It is a natural progression for Huttoft to join our family of schools.

“It’s an exciting time for our trust, and anyone wishing to join us either as a member of our dedicated staff team or as a school is encouraged to get in touch with us. We are truly delighted and look forward to welcoming Huttoft”

All four schools have celebrated various milestones and achievements recently, from QEGS’ 450th anniversary in June to Banovallum’s business-led careers convention in October. Both New York Primary School and Frithville Primary School contributed to the food bank during harvest festival, and New York Primary School is extending its site with a new modular building.

Grant Edgar, headteacher at Banovallum School, added: “One of the key strengths of working as part of the Horncastle Education Trust is that we are able to provide a tailored response to the needs of our schools and community, which has been best illustrated during the pandemic.