Epsom College head found dead – Sleaford school pays tribute to former pupil

A Sleaford school has paid tribute to a prestigious college headteacher who has been found dead with her husband and daughter.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School has paid tribute to its former pupil Emma Pattison after the news of her death.

The bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George, 39, were found dead on the school’s grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mrs Pattison was the first female headteacher of prestigious Epsom College in Surrey.

Police officers were called to the private school at around 1.10am by the South East Coast Ambulance Service. An investigation is now under way to establish the circumstances of their deaths.

Police officers stand guard inside Epsom College after the school's head, Emma Pattison, was found dead alongside her family on February 6, 2023 in Epsom. Pattison, her husband George, and 7-year-old daughter Emma were found dead in a property on school grounds early on Sunday morning. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Mrs Pattison had started in her new job at the school six months ago after six years as head at Croydon High School for girls.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School has paid tribute to the former pupil, whose maiden name is Kirk. She attended the school from 1988-1994 while growing up in the area.

Head of School Jo Smith stated via its Twitter feed: “Our condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues and students of Emma Pattison (nee Kirk) Head of Epsom College and ex student of Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

"Emma is remembered by classmates as a friendly, smiley student who had a talent for singing.”

A security guard stands at an entrance to Epsom College after the school's head, Emma Pattison, was found dead alongside her family yesterday, on February 6 in Epsom. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

She went on to study French and English Literature at Leeds University before training to become a teacher at the University of Warwick, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Surrey Police said it is confident this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement and the family’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The force said the three deaths have been reported to the coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “On behalf of Surrey Police, my team, and I, I first want to express my sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their tragic loss.

“I want to give my assurance that we will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place, and hope to be able to bring some peace in these traumatic circumstances. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Inspector Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell’s borough commander, added: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.

“While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers and the local community. I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”

In a statement late on Sunday evening, the elite school, which was named independent school of the year in 2022, asked for privacy as the school community grappled with the shocking news and the loss of its head.

Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.

“Emma was a wonderful teacher, but most of all she was a delightful person. In time we will commemorate Emma and her family, in the appropriate way, and in line with the wishes of her family. But for now, we ask that we are all given the time, space and respect we need to come to terms with this tragic loss.”

The school added: “The college is working with the police in what remains an ongoing investigation. We must now focus on the welfare and wellbeing of our pupils and staff, and work to ensure that they receive all the comfort, warmth and support required from the Epsom College community.”

The college concluded the statement by saying: “We ask that the public and the media respect the privacy of Emma’s family, and help us to prioritise the needs of our pupils. The news is heartbreaking and we need time and space to come together and process these shocking events. No further statement will be issued at this time.”

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.

