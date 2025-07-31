Eresby Special School maintains Outstanding standards

Ofsted praise the “highly supportive and inclusive” school where “pupils are valued as individuals, with their voices actively heard and respected” .

Staff and pupils at Eresby Special School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are delighted to share the school’s latest Ofsted report following an inspection on 3rd and 4th June.

The school, which caters for pupils aged between 2 and 19 who have a diverse range of special educational needs, has been judged to have maintained the standards identified in Ofsted’s previous graded inspection when the school was rated ‘Outstanding’ overall.

Inspectors praised Eresby for being “a highly supportive and inclusive learning environment”, adding that “from the moment they join, pupils are valued as individuals, with their voices actively heard and respected.”

Principal Claire Hutchinson with Eresby pupils.

Staff are highlighted as possessing “a profound understanding of pupils’ unique and complex needs.”

Other highlights from the report include:

The school offers a thoughtfully designed curriculum that is both ambitious and flexible, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its pupils.

The school maintains high expectations, ensuring that every pupil can reach their full potential.

The curriculum fosters a love of reading through engaging stories, sound recognition, rhymes and songs.

The school’s consistent and highly effective approach ensures that over time pupils learn to manage their own emotions well.

Pupils enjoy many opportunities to nurture their talents and interests, such as taking part in the Special Olympics, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and choir.

The school supports pupils’ personal development exceptionally well. Pupils learn to use public transport, access local leisure facilities and cook as part of developing their independence.

The school is not complacent. It continuously seeks ways to make further improvements to the education and care that it provides for pupils.

Mrs Claire Hutchinson, Principal at Eresby Special School, said:

“We are all proud that Ofsted’s report reflects the warm and welcoming nature of our school as well as our dedication to ensuring all children reach their full potential.

“A huge thank you to all our pupils and staff for their continued hard work and commitment and to all the parents for their continued support, which we are all extremely grateful for.

“We look forward to continuing to improve, building on the excellent educational experience our pupils enjoy and deserve.”

Simon Rose, Deputy CEO of DRET and Director of Primary Education, said:

“Congratulations to everyone at Eresby on this glowing Ofsted report.

“We are pleased and proud that this report reflects the school’s caring and happy atmosphere, and how hard colleagues work to ensure pupils can achieve their best.”

“We look forward to continuing to support Eresby to thrive.”