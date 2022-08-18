'Excellent' and 'well-deserved' - Boston Grammar School celebrates 2022 A-level results
Boston Grammar School is celebrating ‘excellent’ and ‘well-deserved’ A-level results, which reflect the ‘resilience’ and ‘determination’ of students and staff, headteacher John McHenry has said.
"I am grateful to all our students and my colleagues for their conscientious efforts,” he continued. “Their hard work has been constant and admirable, throughout the most difficult period to ever affect education, locally, nationally and internationally.
"It has been a very tough time. The uncertainties and problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have been tremendous and all Year 13 students deserve to be commended for the way they have risen to such unpredictable challenges, which have affected them over three academic years.
"It should be remembered that these students did not sit GCSE examinations and so this is the first set of public exams to be faced by this cohort. We are proud of all BGS’ Y13 students!”
There were numerous ‘noteworthy’ performances, Mr McHenry said, in particular:
Siddharth Anand (A*A*A*A*) Jessica Burn (A*A*AAB) Elliot Coldwell (A*A*A*A) Max Doherty (A*AA) Jakub Dombrowski (A*A*A*A) James Duffield (AAA) Leon Harness (AAA) Christopher Jackson (A*AA A) Kishore Murugesh (A*A*A*A*) Aman Parvez (AAA) Abby Simpson-Tunnard (A A Distinction*) Katherine Tomes (AAA) Bekzod Zaribbaev (A*AA)
"All of these outstanding grades reflect students’ exemplary approach to their studies,” Mr McHenry said. “Jessica has secured a place at the University of Oxford to study experimental psychology, whilst Kishore has been accepted by the University of Cambridge to study medicine.”
“Congratulations to all BGS’ students on their excellent results! We wish you every success in the future and look forward to celebrating your achievements at Prize Giving,” he added.