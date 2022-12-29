Exciting plans for a new sports hub at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle have been revealed.

Plans for the proposed inclusive sports hub at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Horncastle include six clay or ‘sand-dressed’ courts for tennis, netball, hockey and basketball.

Horncastle Education Trust (HET) has announced plans to develop a new sports hub at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) on West Street, which will also be open to the public.

As part of the Sport First project the existing playing fields will be reconfigured and enhanced to include not only a full-size 3G football pitch and school rugby pitch, but also a mini soccer 7 v 7 grass football pitch and 11 v 11 grass pitch.

For budding young athletes, the plans also include an eight-lane running track as well as long/triple jump, high jump, javelin and shot put facilities, with a junior artificial cricket wicket and six cricket nets for young cricketers, and six new clay or ‘sand-dressed’ courts for tennis, netball, hockey and basketball.

As part of the proposed sports hub development at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Horncastle the existing rugby pitch will be reconfigured and enhanced to create a full-size pitch.

Chief executive of the Horncastle Education Trust, Sandra James, presented the plans at a Horncastle Town Council meeting on Tuesday December 13, explaining that the plans are part of the trust’s commitment to working with the community, the public, private and voluntary sectors for the benefit of everyone living in Horncastle:

“As a trust at the heart of the communities we serve, we have a civic duty not only to advance education, as you would expect, but also to serve the people living and working in the vicinity of our schools and help to improve their lives through the provision of recreation or other leisure facilities,” she said.

“Working with local clubs and organisations, along with LK2 Chartered Architects and sports consultants Magna Vitae Charitable Trust and East Lindsey District Council (ELDC), we are delighted to announce our plans to create an exciting new inclusive sports hub.

“The facilities will be enjoyed by young people during school hours, and then be available to the community during evenings, weekends and school holidays.”

The public are now being invited to share their views on the ambitious new plans as part of a period of consultation, which will run until Friday January 13, and a public consultation evening will be held at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School at 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 11.

Sandra added: “We want this to be an inclusive project, so we’d like as many people as possible to get in touch. I Look forward to hearing people’s views and meeting them at the school on January 11 to go through our proposals in further detail.

“In the meantime, I would like to thank you for taking the time to participate and for helping us to create a facility which will contribute to the health and wellbeing of our wider community.”